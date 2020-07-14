Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FMC by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.44.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

