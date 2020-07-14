Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

