Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,962,000 after purchasing an additional 430,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,816,000 after purchasing an additional 491,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

