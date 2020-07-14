Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 17,934 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $430.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.67. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $475.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.07.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total value of $6,467,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,244 shares of company stock worth $102,754,093. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

