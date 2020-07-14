Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.23.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $285.76 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $296.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

