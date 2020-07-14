Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 51,000 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Eastman Chemical worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,263,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,131,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.32.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

