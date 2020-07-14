Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $657.06.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total value of $3,250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,898 shares of company stock worth $18,761,983 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,497.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,029.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,682.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

