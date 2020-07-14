Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,347 Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $109,138.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,869.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

NEM opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

