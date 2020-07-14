Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

PYPL stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

