Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 685.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB raised their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

In other Kroger news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,131 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kroger’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

