FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Reduced by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,189,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,538 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,662 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

