FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 988 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,115 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,570.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

