Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,357 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

NYSE:XOM opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

