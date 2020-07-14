Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 550 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.44.

ROP stock opened at $386.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.14 and its 200-day moving average is $359.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $410.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.