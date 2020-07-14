Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 6,382 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 7,689.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKK opened at $224.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.31. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.27 and a 12-month high of $227.65.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

