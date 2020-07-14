Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

NYSE DG opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

