Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,180,333,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

