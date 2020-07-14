Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,620.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average is $174.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

