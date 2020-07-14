Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.07. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.54.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

