Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 613.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $63.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

