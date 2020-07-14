Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 155,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 69,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

