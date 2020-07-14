Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,690,000 after buying an additional 291,811 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,366.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after buying an additional 1,446,535 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 40,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,122,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 1,119,272 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,082,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 69,024 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

