Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

HON opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

