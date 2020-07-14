Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 523 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $858,681,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $332,020,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.96.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.