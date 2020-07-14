Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,234 shares of company stock valued at $97,080,132. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $311.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

