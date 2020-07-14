Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 675 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $1,527,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,376 shares of company stock valued at $108,362,271 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $188.34 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.41. The company has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,046.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

