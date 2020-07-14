Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

