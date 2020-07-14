Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 567.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,997,000 after buying an additional 7,319,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $180,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5,435.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,929,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,904,000 after buying an additional 2,877,017 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Yum China by 68.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $82,657,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. Yum China’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

