Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $256.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.