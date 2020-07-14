Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,218,000 after acquiring an additional 115,199 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $160.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

