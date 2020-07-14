Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $165.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

