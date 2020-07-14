Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $525.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,346 shares of company stock worth $92,098,708. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.08.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

