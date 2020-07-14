Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $6 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $4,259,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $192.89 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day moving average is $203.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.43.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

