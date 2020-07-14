Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

