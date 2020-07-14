Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Target were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after buying an additional 306,093 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after buying an additional 202,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $684,508,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after buying an additional 757,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

NYSE:TGT opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.76. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

