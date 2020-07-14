Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after acquiring an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.11. The company has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

