Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 25.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

