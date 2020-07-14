Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 183.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.81. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

