Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,122 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.