Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 35.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.