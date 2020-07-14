HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $121.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE HCA opened at $96.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

