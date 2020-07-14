IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

