IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $369.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $384.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.22, for a total value of $1,480,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,496,015.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,058 shares of company stock worth $12,074,638. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.