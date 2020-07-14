IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,106 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.49, for a total value of $442,271.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,451,871.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total value of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,246,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,762 shares of company stock valued at $123,002,319. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.64.

REGN opened at $615.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $655.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $607.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

