IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 23,926 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 770.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

AMAT stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

