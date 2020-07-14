IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 34,047 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,047 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

TFC stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

