IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 36,727 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after buying an additional 2,069,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.