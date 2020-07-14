IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,916 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $337.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $350.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.63.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

