IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 9,041 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Square by 1.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Square by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

SQ stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.34 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

