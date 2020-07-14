IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $381.87 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $412.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.29.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

